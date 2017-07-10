KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Single Moms United

Anissa Green speaks to Deborah Duncan about Single Moms United.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:29 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

Anissa Green, founder of Single Moms United, speaks to Deborah Duncan about the association.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories