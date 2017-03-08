KHOU
Close

Simone Biles

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:02 PM. CST March 08, 2017

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, talk about life after the Olympics. Simone shares how she is helping other kids who have been through the foster care system.
 
For more on Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, click here.  
 
Simone Biles' book Courage To Soar is available now.  To order, click here
 
Follow Simone Biles on Instagram at @SimoneBiles 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories