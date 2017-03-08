Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, talk about life after the Olympics. Simone shares how she is helping other kids who have been through the foster care system.

For more on Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, click here

Simone Biles' book Courage To Soar is available now. To order, click here

Follow Simone Biles on Instagram at @SimoneBiles

