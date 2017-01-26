KHOU
Close

Serving Houston's Homeless

The Big Game Helps Serve Those In Need.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:52 AM. CST January 26, 2017

Area Celebrity Chefs & Former NFL Players team up to help serve clients at The Star of Hope. For info on how you donate or volunteer for Star of Hope, click here

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories