KHOU
Close
Live Video Track storms across Houston area
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Season 5 Pack Your Bag Challenge

Great Day's Cristina Kooker is on the road again for Visit Houston's Pack Your Bag Challenge, it's your chance to win a staycation!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:21 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

For your chance to win a staycation at Houston's finest hotels with Visit Houston and Great Day Houston's Pack Your Bag Challenge, go to www.visithouston.com

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories