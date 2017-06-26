KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Seaside Poke

Houston's latest food craze is making a splash ... another new poke place just opened up and we have the first bite!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:58 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

Seaside Poke 
2118 Lamar St Suite 101
Houston, 77003 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories