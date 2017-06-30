KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Say What?! Part 2

Reverend Connie Jackson, Journalist Cynthia Hunt Mixon, and comedian Chase Durousseau

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT June 30, 2017

For tickets to see the Houston Improv, visit http://www.improvhouston.com/

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories