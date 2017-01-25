Close Say Goodbye To Under Eye Bags! Plexaderm gets rid of unwanted eye bags and wrinkles around your eyes. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:09 AM. CST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Order Plexaderm Today! Call 1-800-891-3275 or visit Plexaderm online at www.plexaderm.com. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Feud between neighbors turns deadly Health care provider wanted in beating Spring principal under fire for Facebook post Woodlands dog saves woman from attacker Pres. Trump to order border wall construction HCSO: One dead in drive-by shooting in Spring In it for the long run Wedesday afternoon forecast FBCSO: Woman not seen since Jan. 14 Home invasion near Clear Lake More Stories Hwy 36 in Rosenberg shut down after gas leak, fire Jan 25, 2017, 12:40 p.m. Trump to clamp down on immigrant 'sanctuary cities' Jan 25, 2017, 12:39 p.m. Fatal shooting was over barking dogs, witnesses say Jan 24, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs