KHOU
Close

Say Goodbye To Under Eye Bags!

Plexaderm gets rid of unwanted eye bags and wrinkles around your eyes.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:09 AM. CST January 25, 2017

Order Plexaderm Today!  Call 1-800-891-3275 or visit Plexaderm online at www.plexaderm.com
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories