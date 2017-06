Dee Dee Poteete from VisitSanAntonio.com and Gayle MacIntyre from Seaworld are bringing Alamo City fun to you! In this visit with Deborah, they discuss a special tourism event being held at The Woodlands Mall on June 24. They also share video of San Antonio attractions and a Go-Pro point of view from SeaWorld's new Wave Breaker Roller Coaster.

