Rodeo Roundup with Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

City Hall Plaza

Mrs Baird's and KHOU 11 bring you the chance to win VIP suite tickets for Brad Paisley.

For more information and enter to win:

Via Facebook - /KHOU OR /MRSBAIRDS

