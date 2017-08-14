Close Road To Prosperity Wealth Strategist Cheryl Creuzot helps you get on the road to prosperity Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:15 AM. CDT August 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Wealth Strategist Cheryl Creuzot shares how she has helped people bounce back from financials setbacks in her new book "Real Lives. Real Money." For more information, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in Charlottesville attack 94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids Concerns over dueling rallies at Texas A&M Highway 290 shut down in Waller County Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl Alleged drunk driver charged after crash kills mother New apps put police and parents on alert Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse More Stories President Trump denounces racism after… Aug 14, 2017, 11:53 a.m. No bail for Charlottesville car attack suspect James Fields Aug 14, 2017, 9:44 a.m. Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in… Aug 13, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs