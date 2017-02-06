KHOU
Close

Restoring Your Heart Beat

Dr. Sunil Reddy talks AFIB Treatment.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:19 AM. CST February 06, 2017

Dr. Sunil Reddy shares a new treatment that can help cure an irregular heartbeat. To book an appointment and for more information, call 713-222-2273 or visit www.MemorialHermann.org.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories