Rescued Pets Movement

Cindy Perini from Rescued Pets Movement shares how they are helping stray animals find forever homes.

August 04, 2017

 
Rescued Pets Movement is in the running to win $100,000 from Macy's Shop For A Cause Challenge.  To help them in their effort, log on to RescuedPetsMovement.org  and click on the "Donate" button.  The challenge runs through August 9, 2017. 
 
Rescued Pets Movement is always look for donations and volunteers to help in their cause.  For more on the many ways to get involved, log on to RescuedPetsMovement.org
 

