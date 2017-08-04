Rescued Pets Movement is in the running to win $100,000 from Macy's Shop For A Cause Challenge. To help them in their effort, log on to RescuedPetsMovement.org and click on the "Donate" button. The challenge runs through August 9, 2017.
Rescued Pets Movement is always look for donations and volunteers to help in their cause. For more on the many ways to get involved, log on to RescuedPetsMovement.org.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs