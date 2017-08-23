KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Renew & Redo Fashions

Cheri Barton, Hector Villareal and Julie Comiskey talk about how you can shop designer fashions all for a good cause.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:12 AM. CDT August 23, 2017

Julie Comiskey, Chief Development Officer for The Women's Home; Cheri Barton, manager of The Women's Home Cottage Shop; and Hector Villareal, owner and designer of Lucho Shoes talk about how you can shop designer fashions all for a good cause.
 
The reNEW & reDO Fashion Show
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Doors open at 6pm
The Ballroom at Bayou Place
 
 
Now through November, when you purchase Joyce Echols shoes, 30% of the proceeds will go to The Women's Home.
Use code "TWH30" at JoyceEchols.com.  
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories