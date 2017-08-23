Renew & Redo Fashions

Julie Comiskey, Chief Development Officer for The Women's Home; Cheri Barton, manager of The Women's Home Cottage Shop; and Hector Villareal, owner and designer of Lucho Shoes talk about how you can shop designer fashions all for a good cause.

The reNEW & reDO Fashion Show

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Doors open at 6pm

The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Now through November, when you purchase Joyce Echols shoes, 30% of the proceeds will go to The Women's Home.

