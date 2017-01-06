Red Carpet Looks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student says she was raped inside high school
-
New A-F ratings for Texas public schools
-
Friday morning forecast
-
From homeless to Marriott Marquis employee
-
Celebs to rent out high rises in Houston for Super Bowl 51
-
Thursday's evening forecast with David Paul
-
M.D. Anderson layoffs won't affect patient care
-
Getting back to work after getting laid off
-
Thieves crash into gun range, steal weapons
-
Coast Guard: Fire on oil platform in Gulf; four rescued
More Stories
-
Student says she was raped by classmate inside schoolJan. 5, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Husband charged in wife's murder at Katy-area home,…Jan. 6, 2017, 5:04 a.m.
-
Person struck, killed on Fred Hartman BridgeJan. 6, 2017, 5:06 a.m.