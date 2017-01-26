KHOU
Pump and Dump Band of Mothers

Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee discuss their 2017 Pump and Dump Band of Mothers Tour.

January 26, 2017

It's a perfectly politically incorrect night out of the house for Moms (Dads can come, too!)  You'll be back home by 10pm, so come and enjoy a ton of laughs and a cocktail or two...The Pump and Dump Band of Mothers Tour is finishing its Houston run TONIGHT, Thursday, January 26, at the Houston Improv. Tickets are available on their website and you can upgrade to VIP for the complete experience!  For more on The Pump and Dump Band of Mothers, log on to ThePumpAndDumpShow.com.  
 

