KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Plus Size Fashion

Trendy Plus Size Fashion You Can Wear Through The Week

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

Plus size model and fashion blogger Sarah Jane-Reign share looks for a full figure. 
For more tips, click here
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories