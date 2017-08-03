Close Plus Size Fashion Trendy Plus Size Fashion You Can Wear Through The Week Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT August 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Plus size model and fashion blogger Sarah Jane-Reign share looks for a full figure. For more tips, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Cyclist hurt by tap on popular trail Woman allegedly fatally shot common-law husband after finding him cheating Parents outraged over shoe design while others don't see harm Sentencing for woman who caused crash that killed Pearland Police officer Houston Forecast for Thursday morning Rapper throws cash at Whataburger customers HPD: Father held family hostage for hours Family reunited with dog missing for 3 years Fry's Electronics removes controversial display in Webster Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted More Stories The changing face of downtown Houston Aug. 2, 2017, 10:38 p.m. HPD: Car drives into crowd outside club, shots fired Aug. 3, 2017, 6:11 a.m. Man dies after being stabbed in the back Aug. 3, 2017, 5:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs