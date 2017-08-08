KHOU
Close

Plexaderm

Plexaderm gets rid of unwanted eye bags and wrinkles around your eyes.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:08 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

Order Plexaderm Today!  Call 1-800-662-5402 or visit Plexaderm online at https://plexaderm.com/ 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories