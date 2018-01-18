KHOU
Close

Plexaderm

Look better, younger, and more confident in 2018 by checking in those unsightly under eye bags. Plexaderm gets rid of them in just minutes.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:16 AM. CST January 18, 2018

PLEXADERM 

SPECIAL OFFER 

50% Off Plus Free Shipping!! 

Must Mention Great Day Houston 

1-800-662-5402 

https://www.plexaderm.com/

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories