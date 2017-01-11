KHOU
Close

Plant it Forward

Great Day's Cristina Kooker visited a farm dedicated to teaching refuges the farming skills they need to plant themselves in success.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:56 AM. CST January 11, 2017

For more information, visit www.plant-it-forward.org.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories