KHOU
Close

Pink Lip For A Cause

Kim Roxie of LAMIK Beauty showcases a pink lip color in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:19 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories