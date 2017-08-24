KHOU
Check out yummy seafood and a porkchop you will crave!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:07 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

In honor of Houston Restaurant Weeks, Pinch Seafood & Bar, is giving you a 4-course meal for a good price with proceeds benefiting charity. For more information, click here
 
 

