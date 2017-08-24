Close Pinch Seafood & Bar Check out yummy seafood and a porkchop you will crave! Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:07 AM. CDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In honor of Houston Restaurant Weeks, Pinch Seafood & Bar, is giving you a 4-course meal for a good price with proceeds benefiting charity. For more information, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. update KHOU Live Video 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 5:40 a.m. update Tracking Harvey: Hurricane Watch issued for Texas coast- 10 p.m. 9 kids removed from Spring home, parents accused of child endangerment Stocking up on supplies for your family Fatality reported after large vehicle fire on I-10 East People bracing for Harvey in Galveston Generators: What you need to know More Stories Track Harvey in the Gulf: Could be a 'major… Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Houston Forecast: Rainy weekend, flooding possible Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m. HISD cancels activities due to Harvey; monitoring… Aug 24, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
