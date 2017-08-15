KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Permanent Makeup Techniques

Medical Micropigmentation Specialist Sherah Juarez shows how permanent makeup can save time & money.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:41 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

For information about permanent makeup techniques, visit http://inkboutiquehouston.com/
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories