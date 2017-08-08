Peli Peli is a huge supporter of Houston Restaurant Weeks. In fact, Chef Paul and his team donated

$76,000 dollars to the Houston Food Bank as part of HRW. During today's visit, Chef Paul shares the latest news regarding new Peli Peli locations and also shows us some of the amazing dishes from his South African roots.

For more information on Peli Peli and Houston restaurant weeks, click

