Party With A Purpose

Guacamole
Ingredients
2 each ripe avocado
¼ each white onion: finely diced
1 each serrano chile: stemmed, seeded & minced
½ cup cilantro sprigs: minced
1 each small ripe tomato: chopped
2 tbl extra virgin olive oil
1 tbl fresh lime juice
½ tsp coarse salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Garnishes:
lime wedges
tortilla chips
1. Seed and peel the avocado. Dice the avocado.
2. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. With a spoon, stir the mixture while lightly mashing the avocado. Do not over process – the mixture should have a slightly coarse texture.
3. Transfer the Guacamole to a serving dish. Garnish with lime wedges. Serve with tortilla chips.
(© 2017 KHOU)
