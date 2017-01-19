Party With A Purpose

To purchase tickets to "Taste of the NFL," visit www.tasteofthenfl.com

Guacamole

Ingredients

2 each ripe avocado

¼ each white onion: finely diced

1 each serrano chile: stemmed, seeded & minced

½ cup cilantro sprigs: minced

1 each small ripe tomato: chopped

2 tbl extra virgin olive oil

1 tbl fresh lime juice

½ tsp coarse salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Garnishes:

lime wedges

tortilla chips

1. Seed and peel the avocado. Dice the avocado.

2. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. With a spoon, stir the mixture while lightly mashing the avocado. Do not over process – the mixture should have a slightly coarse texture.

3. Transfer the Guacamole to a serving dish. Garnish with lime wedges. Serve with tortilla chips.

