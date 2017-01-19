KHOU
Party With A Purpose

Taste of the NFL Founder Wayne Kostroski and Cafe Annie Chef Robert Del Grande score big in the fight against hunger.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:22 AM. CST January 19, 2017

To purchase tickets to "Taste of the NFL," visit www.tasteofthenfl.com
 
Guacamole    
 
Ingredients
2 each ripe avocado
¼ each white onion: finely diced
1 each serrano chile: stemmed, seeded & minced
½ cup cilantro sprigs: minced
1 each small ripe tomato: chopped
2 tbl extra virgin olive oil
1 tbl fresh lime juice
½ tsp coarse salt
¼ tsp black pepper
 
Garnishes:
lime wedges
tortilla chips
 
1. Seed and peel the avocado.  Dice the avocado.  
 
2. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl.  With a spoon, stir the mixture while lightly mashing the avocado.  Do not over process – the mixture should have a slightly coarse texture.
 
3. Transfer the Guacamole to a serving dish. Garnish with lime wedges.  Serve with tortilla chips.
 
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


