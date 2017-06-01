KHOU
Party on the Plaza

Enjoy free music & entertainment in Downtown Houston This Summer.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:49 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

Party on the Plaza will be held every Wednesday in the month of June! The music series is free to the public. For more information, click here
 

