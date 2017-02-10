KHOU
Close

Own The Room

They put the "power" in "power couple." Bodybuilder Tina Chandler & Producer Carl Ducena talk about their passion for health & fitness.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:05 AM. CST February 10, 2017

To learn more about Tina & Carl, visit OwnTheRooment.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories