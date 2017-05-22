KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Opening Night at Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land

Great Day's Cristina Kooker makes it to opening night, lights, camera ... action! Hear what all the buzz was about!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:44 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

For ticket and schedule information at the Smart Financial Centre, visit SmartFinancial.CentreSugarLand.com.  

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories