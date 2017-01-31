NFL Experience and Social Game Plan

SOCIAL GAME PLAN TONIGHT:
GAME CITY SHOWCASE
- Live Music, Food / Drink Specials, Dancers, DJs, International Flavors
- Tonight, 6pm – 9pm
- Theatre District
…Hard Rock Café, Little Napoli and Wine Cellar, Batanga, Henke & Pillot
- FREE TO ATTEND!
BIG GAME CHALLENGE
- Giant Connect Four, Cornhole, Hungry Hungry Hippos
- Win Concert Tickets, Gift Cards, etc.
- Lucky's Pub Downtown
- Teams $20; General Admission, FREE!
- Open Play, 12PM - 6PM; Tournament, 6pm
Built Ford Tough Toughest Tailgate Challenge
- Fans Can Kick Field Goal Made Out Of Built Ford Tough Trucks
- Kick W/Former Titans QB Kordell Stewart; Different Players Every Day
- Discovery Green
- 6:30pm – 7:30pm
BANDS AT SUPER BOWL LIVE
Discovery Green Stage:
- Glass the Sky, 3pm; Another Run, 4:15pm; The Last Place You Look, 5:30pm
Main Stage:
- Lunar New Year, 5:45pm; Sam Lao, 6:30pm; Bright Light Social Hour, 7:45pm
SUMMIT ON SPORTS MEDIA
- Conference For Youth Interested In Pursuing Career In Sports, Adults Who Want To Stay Up to Date w/ Industry
- Media Pros From NFL, Forbes, ESPN & Adidas Hold Interactive Panels
- All Day Through 4pm
- Houston Ballroom at University of Houston
- $50 Adults, $10 Students
