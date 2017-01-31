NFL Experience and Social Game Plan

SOCIAL GAME PLAN TONIGHT:

GAME CITY SHOWCASE

- Live Music, Food / Drink Specials, Dancers, DJs, International Flavors

- Tonight, 6pm – 9pm

- Theatre District

…Hard Rock Café, Little Napoli and Wine Cellar, Batanga, Henke & Pillot

- FREE TO ATTEND!

BIG GAME CHALLENGE

- Giant Connect Four, Cornhole, Hungry Hungry Hippos

- Win Concert Tickets, Gift Cards, etc.

- Lucky's Pub Downtown

- Teams $20; General Admission, FREE!

- Open Play, 12PM - 6PM; Tournament, 6pm

Built Ford Tough Toughest Tailgate Challenge

- Fans Can Kick Field Goal Made Out Of Built Ford Tough Trucks

- Kick W/Former Titans QB Kordell Stewart; Different Players Every Day

- Discovery Green

- 6:30pm – 7:30pm

BANDS AT SUPER BOWL LIVE

Discovery Green Stage:

- Glass the Sky, 3pm; Another Run, 4:15pm; The Last Place You Look, 5:30pm

Main Stage:

- Lunar New Year, 5:45pm; Sam Lao, 6:30pm; Bright Light Social Hour, 7:45pm

SUMMIT ON SPORTS MEDIA

- Conference For Youth Interested In Pursuing Career In Sports, Adults Who Want To Stay Up to Date w/ Industry

- Media Pros From NFL, Forbes, ESPN & Adidas Hold Interactive Panels

- All Day Through 4pm

- Houston Ballroom at University of Houston

- $50 Adults, $10 Students

(© 2017 KHOU)