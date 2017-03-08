NewACUnit.com

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Streets reopen near GRB after deadly shooting
-
Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart
-
Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling died Tuesday
-
Deadly train-bus crash in Miss.
-
Crowley High School student dies during color guard practice
-
Man accused of luring runaway teen for sex
-
United flight makes emergency landing at TIA after birdstrike
-
Couple celebrates wedding anniversary after grim cancer diagnosis
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
'Bathroom bill' debate intensifies Tuesday
More Stories
-
Shannon Miles competent to stand trial for Goforth murderMar. 8, 2017, 7:05 a.m.
-
HPD: Man kills girlfriend, tries to kill self in car…Mar. 8, 2017, 4:37 a.m.
-
Chase ends in ditch in NW Harris CountyMar. 8, 2017, 10:28 a.m.