KHOU
Close

New Heights in Fitness

Great Day's Cristina Kooker climbs new heights in fitness at Momentum Indoor Rock Climbing Gym.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:07 AM. CST January 31, 2018

momentumclimbing.com

(832) 433-7211

1401 Silver St, #E, Houston, TX 77007

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories