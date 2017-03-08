KHOU
New Carnival Eats at the Rodeo

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:06 PM. CST March 08, 2017

Cheeto Crusted Corn, Nutella Bacon stuffed Pickles and Nitrogen Flavored Infused Popcorn ... all of these carnival foods and more at this year's rodeo! 
 
For more information, visit MidwayGourmet.com
 

