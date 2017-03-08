Close New Carnival Eats at the Rodeo GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:06 PM. CST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Cheeto Crusted Corn, Nutella Bacon stuffed Pickles and Nitrogen Flavored Infused Popcorn ... all of these carnival foods and more at this year's rodeo! For more information, visit MidwayGourmet.com. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Streets reopen near GRB after deadly shooting Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling died Tuesday Deadly train-bus crash in Miss. Man accused of luring runaway teen for sex Crowley High School student dies during color guard practice Couple celebrates wedding anniversary after grim cancer diagnosis United flight makes emergency landing at TIA after birdstrike 'Bathroom bill' debate intensifies Tuesday KHOU Live Web Desk More Stories Shannon Miles competent to stand trial for Goforth murder Mar. 8, 2017, 7:05 a.m. HPD: Man kills girlfriend, tries to kill self in car… Mar. 8, 2017, 4:37 a.m. Chase ends in ditch in NW Harris County Mar. 8, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs