Close Nelson Water Gardens Anita Nelson and Peter Nelson showcase beautiful ceramic water gardens pots and demo their trendy upside down plant hangers. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:57 AM. CDT June 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information about Nelson Water Gardens, visit www.nelsonwatergardens.com or call them at 281-391-4769. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston & Gulf weather forecast update Houston & Gulf weather forecast update Puppies tossed from moving pickup Galveston PD: 13-year-old dies after police chase, crash Man shot dead in possible drive-by shooting Mom accused of stabbing 4-year-old daughter Suspect arrested, accused of assault, attempted kidnapping in cemetery Message in a bottle found after 36 years VERIFY: Is coconut oil bad for you? VIRAL VIDEO: Driver goes off on Fulshear Police officer during traffic stop More Stories Tropical Storm Watch now includes Harris, Galveston,… Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m. Woman accused of stabbing daughter to death appears in court Jun 20, 2017, 12:33 p.m. MCSO: Suspect arrested after assault, attempted… Jun 19, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs