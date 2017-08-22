Close National Panini Month Celebrate the Panini with Vitality Bowls Cafe Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:06 PM. CDT August 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Jimmy and Jackie Thomas visit the Great Day Studios to discuss healthy eating and great panini's at their restaurant Vitality Bowls Cafe. For a complete menu, click here. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS HPD searching for man who shot homeless person in Museum District Tuesday morning forecast Houston man charged with planning to blow up Confederate statue 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Kidnapped Baby Rescued Tracking possible tropical development in the Gulf Houston doctor targeted in vaccination debate That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900 Parents of Willowridge High School students voice concerns night before school starts Parents over the moon after baby born just hours before eclipse More Stories Sailor from Houston area among missing on USS John… Aug 22, 2017, 11:17 a.m. Tracking possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school Aug 22, 2017, 12:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs