KHOU
Close

National Chicken Finger Day

John Segura of Raising Cane's talks to Deborah Duncan about the National Chicken Finger Day.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:11 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

John Segura of Raising Cane's talks to Deborah Duncan about the National Chicken Finger Day.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories