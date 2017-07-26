Close National All of Nothing Day with Lamik Beauty Lamik Beauty Expert, Kim Roxie, talks easy makeup tricks that make a big difference Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:24 AM. CDT July 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Join Kim Roxie as she shares the story of her battle with alopeica and how proper makeup applicaton makes her feel her best. She also talks lip color and summer glow trends. http://www.lamik-beauty.com/ © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS HPD: 8 suspects in custody after Cinco Ranch bank robbery and chase Man gives second chance to teen burglary suspect Shelter apologizes for euthanizing pet dog HPD: Wing Stop employee chases, shoots suspect after robbery VERIFY: Are dump truck drivers still liable? Texas Senate revives 'bathroom bill' Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire near Crown Ranch community VERIFY: When can you make a citizen's arrest? Robbery, shooting at jewelry store Pregnant cashier paralyzed after robbery More Stories Trump bans transgender troops from serving in U.S.… Jul 26, 2017, 8:20 a.m. Houstonian accused of beating pet dog with crow bar Jul 26, 2017, 10:41 a.m. HPD: Wing Stop employee chases, shoots suspect after robbery Jul 26, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
