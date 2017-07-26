KHOU
National All of Nothing Day with Lamik Beauty

Lamik Beauty Expert, Kim Roxie, talks easy makeup tricks that make a big difference

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:24 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

Join Kim Roxie as she shares the story of her battle with alopeica and how proper makeup applicaton makes her feel her best. She also talks lip color and summer glow trends. 
 
 

