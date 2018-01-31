KHOU
Close

NASA's Hidden Figure

Sharon McDougle, Former Space Shuttle CEE Suit Technician, shares her experience with NASA--- as yet another "Hidden Figure."

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:00 AM. CST January 31, 2018

For more information on Sharon McDougle, click here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories