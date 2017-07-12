Close Muscle & Diet Confusion Celebrity and best-selling author, Dr. Ian Smith shows how diet and muscle confusion is key to shredding through that weight loss plateau. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:56 AM. CDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information on Dr. Ian Smith, visit http://www.doctoriansmith.com/ © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man killed in boating crash on Lake Conroe City: Downtown vacant hotel is 'dangerous' Raw: Burglar steals $200,000 in watches from Macy's Galleria store Suspect arrested in Hedwig Village murder Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell 200-plus waiting in line for Louis Vuitton pop-up store That old house next to Minute Maid Park VERIFY: Are 'Fixer Upper' rumors true? Father speaks after Killeen daycare incident More Stories Burglar takes $200,000 in watches from Macy's in the… Jul 12, 2017, 8:27 a.m. Man killed, 2 hurt in boat crash on Lake Conroe Jul 12, 2017, 4:34 a.m. Houston Forecast: Scattered rain this afternoon Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs