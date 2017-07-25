KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Ms. Wheelchair Texas 2017

Ms. Wheelchair Texas, Kendra Willis, shares how she's using her platform to help others with disabilities.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:14 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

For more information about Kendra and Ms. Wheelchair Texas, visit MsWheelchairTexas.org
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories