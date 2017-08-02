KHOU
Mrs. Texas United States 2017

Pageant Winner AND Coast Guard Reserve Officer, Ann Marie Reigrut shares her story.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:20 AM. CDT August 02, 2017

Meet Mrs. Texas United States, Lieutenant Ann Marie Reigrut, a reserve officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. She shares her story of motherhood, military and married life. 
 

