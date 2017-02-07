KHOU
Close

Mostly Chocolate & Catering

Rina and Dany with Mostly Chocolate & Catering show off their delicious Valentine's truffles.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:25 AM. CST February 07, 2017

For more information on Mostly Chocolate & Catering, log on to MostlyChocolateCatering.com
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories