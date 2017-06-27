KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Mosquito Joe

Mosquito Joe helps make being outside fun again.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:37 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

Mosquito Joe helps make being outside fun again.
 
 
TEXT BODY: Mosquito Joe has a special offer for great day viewers...Contact them for a $39 first service, up to 1/2 acre (good for new customers only and excluding special events).  For more information or to set up an appointment give them a call at 855-ASK-A-JOE (855) 275-2563, or log on to their website at www.MosquitoJoe.com/Houston
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories