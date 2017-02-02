Close Miss America Chows Down at The Taste of the NFL Chefs and celebs from around the country come together for a party with a purpose for The Taste of the NFL. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:45 AM. CST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information, visit TasteOfTheNFL.com. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Thursday J.J. Watt spotted at Nordstrom in Galleria NFL perks include no taxes, rental fees for Super Bowl LI NFL Commissioner praises Houston as host city Sneak Peek inside ritzy River Oaks Super Bowl party Club Nomadic lacking city's occupancy permit Jefferson County Justice of the Peace wounded, returns fire in overnight Houston shooting Vandals paint swastikas in neighborhood Crawfish 101 for Super Bowl LI visitors More Stories Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga talk Super Bowl performances Feb. 2, 2017, 1:09 p.m. ‘Operation Team Player' nets $20M in fake sports merchandise Feb. 2, 2017, 10:40 a.m. LIVE BLOG: The latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston Feb. 2, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs