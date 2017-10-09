Close Memorial Hermann Dr. Marianne Cusick discusses treatments for Pelvic Floor Disorders. KHOU 2:46 PM. CDT October 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information on Pelvic Floor Disorders and to book an appointment with Dr. Marianne Cusick, call 713-704-4742 or visit memorialhermann.org/pelvichealth. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories Residents line up for D-SNAP in Galveston, Wharton counties Oct. 9, 2017, 12:27 p.m. J.J. Watt: 'I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.' Oct. 8, 2017, 8:32 p.m. Report: Whitney Mercilus lost for season with torn… Oct. 9, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs