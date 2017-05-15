KHOU
Close

Memorial Hermann

Screening For Lung Cancer.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:29 AM. CDT May 15, 2017

Dr. Timothy Hamilton and Nurse Navigator Deidrea Teoh share how you can test for lung cancer early. For more information, call 713-456-LUNG (5864) or visit www.memorialhermann.org/lungcancer

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories