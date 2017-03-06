KHOU
Close

Memorial Hermann

Combating Diabetes in Kids.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:26 AM. CST March 06, 2017

Dr. Katherine Velez shares treatments for children with Diabetes. For more information or to book an appointment with Memorial Hermann, call 713-897-2300 or visit www.MemorialHermann.org

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories