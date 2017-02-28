KHOU
Deborah Duncan talks with Kristian Sonnier from New Orleans and the Galveston Krewe of Gambrinus about Mardi Gras traditions.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:37 AM. CST February 28, 2017

To plan your visit to New Orleans, log on to NewOrleansCVB.com.  
 
For information about Mardi Gras Galveston, visit them at MardiGrasGalveston.com. To learn more about Krewe of Gambrinus, click here
 
Special thanks to the Acadian Bakers for providing us with the traditional King Cake for our Mardi Gras Celebration. You can visit the Acadian Bakers at 604 West Alabama Street and for more information, log on to AcadianBakers.com.  
 
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


