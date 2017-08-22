KHOU
MAJOR performs!

Houston's own pop-soul artist performs "Why I Love You"

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:36 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

With 21 million Youtube views under his belt, Houston's own pop-soul artist MAJOR performs his latest single "Why I Love You." For more information, click here
 

