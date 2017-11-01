KHOU
Magician Carter Blackburn

Carter Blackburn combines magic, illusions, and comedy in a high-energy show for the entire family.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 9:46 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

The Family Comedy & Magic Show is happening Saturday, November 18th 2PM at the Houston Improv.  For tickets, visit improvehouston.com

 

