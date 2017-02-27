KHOU
Close

Lord & Barrett Sausage Company

Troy Barrett of Lord & Barrett Sausage Company cooks up some delicious links.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:57 AM. CST February 27, 2017

For more information on Lord & Barrett Sausage Company, log on to LordAndBarrettSausage.com
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories