KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Lisa Freede Jewelry

Celebrity jewelry designer Lisa Freede shows off her latest designs.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:53 AM. CDT June 30, 2017

Lisa Freede has a special offer for Great Day viewers:
- 20% off now through July 4, 2017  when you order from her website
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories